Body of missing youth retrieved from Ganderbal canal

The body of a 22-year-old youth was retrieved from a power canal in Gutlibagh area of Ganderbal district on Saturday evening.

Incharge police post Gutlibagh, Mohammed Akber told Greater Kashmir that the body of a missing youth identified as Mudasir Ahmed Khan son of Sarfaraz Khan a resident of Hyder Mohallah Gutlibagh, Ganderbal was retrieved from the power canal on Saturday evening, a day after he went missing from home.

The official said that the deceased was mentally unsound, adding that the family had lodged a missing report in this regard.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of the incident.