Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 11:02 PM

Body of missing youth retrieved from Ganderbal canal

Editor Online
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 11:02 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The body of a 22-year-old youth was retrieved from a power canal in Gutlibagh area of Ganderbal district on Saturday evening.

Incharge police post Gutlibagh,  Mohammed Akber told Greater Kashmir that the body of a missing youth identified as Mudasir Ahmed Khan son of Sarfaraz Khan a resident of Hyder Mohallah Gutlibagh, Ganderbal was retrieved from the power canal on Saturday evening, a day after he went missing from home.

Trending News
File Representational Pic

Health workers, cops pelted with stones in Sopore

File Pic Mubashir Khan/GK File

40 CRPF men, 5 pregnant women among 227 fresh cases, J&K covid-19 tally now 8246

Representational Pic

Missing youth found dead in Ganderbal, body fished out from canal

GK Pic

Kulgam gunfight: Another militant killed, toll 2

The official said that the deceased was mentally unsound, adding that the family had lodged a missing report in this regard.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Related News