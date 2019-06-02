Kashmir
GK Editor
UPDATED: June 2, 2019, 3:52 PM

Body of suspected intruder found along border in Jammu

The body of a man, suspected to be a Pakistani intruder, was recovered along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district, officials said Sunday.

The body was found when the Border Security Force troops were patrolling along the International Border (IB) late Saturday night at Bhag Nallah in Pargwal-Khour sector of the district, they said.

According to the officials, two pension passbooks and Pakistani currency worth Rs 20 (two 10-rupee notes) were recovered from the deceased.

The body was handed over to Pargwal Police Post and after examination, it was shifted to the mortuary of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, they added.

