Body of teenager fished out from Jhelum in Uri

The body of a 12-year-old boy was fished out from river Jhelum on Saturday, after four days of search operation in this border town.

“The body was fished-out from near NHPC dam in Boniyar,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uri, Junaid Wali.

An official identified the deceased as Shahid Ahmad, son of late Noor Muhammad Kanyal of Nowshera, Uri.

The SDPO said the body was spotted near the dam gate during search operation last night. “The body has been handed over to the family for the last rites,” he said.

The boy had drowned in the river in Nowshera area while taking a bath. Police had on Friday written to the naval unit in Manasbal requesting for sending commandos to help them in the search operations.