Body of unidentified boy recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez

The body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

An official said that an unidentified body was spotted in Kishengamga river by the locals.

He said that the identity of the boy is being ascertained.

However, reports circulating on the social media said the boy is from Minimarg Gilgit-Baltistan area (part of Pakistan-administered-Kashmir), who had gone missing from his home on July 08.

A post on Facebook read the boy had gone missing near Minimarg in Gilgit-Baltistan on July 08 at around 11 am in the morning.

A police official said that they are verifying the veracity of these social media posts. “There is a possibility that the boy is from the other side as we don’t have any missing report registered in any Police station in Gurez regarding the boy of this age,” he said.