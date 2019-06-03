Body of woman exhumed after 20 days in central Kashmir

Authorities on Monday exhumed the body of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her in-laws in Charar-i-sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

District Magistrate (DM) Budgam had ordered the exhumation of the body of the woman after her parents alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws.

A police officer confirmed that the body was exhumed today in the presence of a Magistrate, doctors and senior police officers, reported news agency GNS.

He said that the body was taken to Sub District Hospital Chadoora for examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.

He said that samples have also been collected and will be taken to Forensic Laboratory.

On the intervening night of May 13 and 14 last month, Yasmeena Akthar daughter of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar of Kralpora Chadoora died at her in-laws’ residence in Charar-i-sharief Budgam.

The family members and relatives later protested and alleged that she was poisoned to death at her in-laws’ house.

Yasmeena according to the family was 4-month-old pregnant when she died.