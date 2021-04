The body of a youth was found in Haihama Baddi Rakh Jugtiyal forests in north-Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Police said that few women who had gone there to collect mushrooms spotted the body.

It said that the body was handed over to the relatives after performing medico-legal formalities.

Police identified the body of Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Muhammad Ramzan Mir of Shalpora Drugmulla.

The youth had gone missing since March 22 following which a missing report was registered.