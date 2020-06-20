Body recovered from paddy filed in G'bl

A body was recovered from a paddy field in Larsun area of this district on Saturday, police said.

A police official said the body of a middle-aged man was spotted by locals. “After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took possession of the body,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Imtyaz Ahmed Kondo, son of Abdul Gaffar of Anchar Soura.

The police official said the deceased was “mentally challenged” and had left home two days ago. “The body was later handed over to legal heirs after completing necessary medico legal formalities,” the official said.