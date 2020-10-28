Bohipora-Kupwara road in shambles

Residents of Bohipora village here on Tuesday accused authorities of failing to repair the road connecting the locality.

The residents said the road was dotted with potholes, making the journey a back-breaking exercise. Javeed Ahmad a resident said, “there cannot be much injustice to our village which is only one km from main town Kupwara, but continues to be ignored.”

Another resident Sajad Ahmad said while macadamization of the roads was going on in different areas of the district, the village has been ignored once again.

He said the Government Degree College Kupwara was situated on the same road which connects the village. “The students too have been complaining about the bad condition of the road,” he said.

Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara assured timely redressal of the problem.