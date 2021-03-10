Bomb Disposal Squad finds dead sheep in bag

Panic gripped in Subhanpora village of Qoimoh Kulgam here in South Kashmir when a blood stained bag was found by locals along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday morning.

Police rushed to spot and stopped vehicular movement on the highway. Sources told KNT that Bomb Disposal Squad was also called in to diffuse what was believed to be some explosive substance in the bag.

They said after careful observation, a blood stained sheep was found in the bag. An official said that it seems some trucker might have thrown this sheep in a bag on the highway.