Bonakoot village in Bandipora declared red zone

The authorities on Sunday declared Bonakoot village in Bandipora district as “red-zones” and their surrounding localities as “buffer zones” after more persons tested positive to COVID-19 infection in the village.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bandipora, Ravinder Kumar, issued the orders declaring Bonakoot village as Red Zone while adjoining villages including Pethkoot, Sheikhpora, Braripora, Guzarbal, Mantrigam and Tangath were declared as Buffer zones.

The said order was issued in view of more positive cases reported from Bonakoot village in Bandipora.

“It has become imperative to initiate restrictive measures under section 144 CrPC for immediate prevention of danger to human life, health and safety,” reads the order issued by DC Bandipora.

According to the directions passed by the DC, who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, there shall be no movement of any individual for any reason whatsoever permitted in and out of these villages and there shall be no vehicular movement in the interior roads of Ahemsharief village “However for any medical emergency, individuals can contact on 24*7 Control Room on 01957-225024 or 01957-225323,” order reads.

Rafiq Ahmad Khan, I/C Lecturer BHSS, Warden GB Hostel Bandipora (7006390179) has been nominated as the administrator of these areas and he shall ensure implementation of the order in the containment zone besides availability of the basic facilities.