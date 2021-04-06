Book released in Srinagar

A book titled ‘Surviving 22 years in Kashmir’ by Jibran Ahmed was released on Sunday at Jhelum Cafe Fine Dine, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the book has been published by FreshCode Books, a self-publishing house in the valley. The book was released at a function attended by several people. Among the guests were Huzaifa Pandit, author and academic, Peer Viqar ul Islam, Journalist, Unisa Sania, author and poet, and Yasmeen Murawat Khan, Station Head Radio DPS Srinagar.

Congratulating the author, Huzaifa Pandit said that the book will serve as a counter to privileged and biased histories”.

“Unisa Sania spoke about the “need and responsibility of representation whose onus lies on the intellectuals and young authors of the valley.” Yasmeen Murawat spoke about the “perils of censorship and the need to counter it by telling our stories to the world.” The author, Jibran Ahmed spoke about his journey from feeling silenced by the multiple lockdowns in the valley to expressing himself through a chronicle of lived experiences,” the statement reads.