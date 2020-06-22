'Books Village' in Kashmir' | Union Ministry asks Pune-based NGO to submit project proposal

In a significant development, Union Ministry of Culture on Monday asked a Pune-based NGO to submit its proposal for developing Mitragam, the native village of renowned Kashmiri poet Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor, as “Books Village.”

The NGO, Sarhad had on June 20 proposed to set-up the “world’s biggest” Books Village in Mitrigam at Pulwama district.

“We are in touch with secretary-level officials in New Delhi. They have asked us for a detailed project report,” said Founder-President of Sarhad, Sanjay Nahar.

Nahar said in its response, the NGO has suggested to the Ministry “to first appoint a nodal officer and designate him for all kinds of coordination with J&K administration and other concerned ministries at the central level.”

He said the nature of this project was such that apart from the Ministry, it needs the involvement of Ministries of Tourism, Finance and Public works.

“We are hopeful to have everyone on the same page soon so that work on this project is started at earliest,” Nahar said.

He said a team of experts from Maharashtra shall be visiting the Valley next month to conduct a survey at the location proposed fir the Books Village.

“This team will include an architect, filmmaker and a historian to conduct recce of the village and nearby areas. The survey will be helpful to finalise architectural designs and other issues,” Nahar said. “We are keen that different ministries take a lead in developing the Village. Sarhad will mainly look after the facilitation and execution of the project aimed to provide a boost to local employment.”

Meanwhile, the concept of the Books Village project has been welcomed by many in the Valley, including descendents of late Mahjoor.

“A big jump to boast Kashmiri’s literary and cultural heritage,” wrote Mahjoor’s grandson and prominent broadcaster, Peerzada Abdal Mahjoor, on Facebook.

Greater Kashmir had published a news report on Sunday about plans of the NGO to establish the Books Village, in collaboration with the J&K government, on the lines of a similar concept in United Kingdom.

“Aim of the project is to preserve Kashmiri ethos while keeping in mind dignity of locals of the village and protection of environment,” said Nahar.

The Books Village project is proposing to have a library, reading hall, theatre, conference hall, museum and theme-based parks.

“It has potential to inspire not only children by inculcating a liking for reading but also women, elderly and youths,” Nahar said.

He said local school children visit Mahjoor’s home, which is now a heritage site, and get to know about his inspiring life and rich literature.

“We are in touch with descendants of Mahjoor, who are lamenting that though the government has declared it a heritage site, the plan of its development remains on paper and hardly anything has moved despite promises made by former Chief Ministers,” Nahar said.