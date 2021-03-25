Bootlegger arrested with 22 bottles of liquor in Sopore

Police in Sopore have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 22 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

In a statement police said, “officers from Police Station Tarzoo at a checkpoint established near Sangrama Chowk on NHW intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK04B-9591 driven by Farooq Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie resident of Langate Handwara. During checking, officers were able to recover 22 bottles of illicit liquor from the vehicle. The accused has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 20/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo and further investigation has been initiated.