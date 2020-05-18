'BOPEE notification on CET not in consonance with Reorganization Act'

The government on Monday informed J&K High Court that the notification issued by Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) with regard to Common Entrance Test (CET) would be modified since it was not in consonance with Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

A candidate, Aradhay Gupta had approached the Court contending that he was asked to produce Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) for participating in the CET-2020 which, he said was “not the requirement”.

He contended before the Court that he was born in Jammu and had pursued his studies in the erstwhile state of J&K.

The Court had issued notice to the government, asking it to respond whether the PRC had lost its relevance following abrogation of Article 35-A.

Today, the Court was informed that General Administration Department has advised the BOPEE that the notification (No 003-BOPEE of 2020 dated 10.03.2020), issued by the BOPEE was not in consonance with the J&K Reorganization Act and the same was required o be modified in order to bring it in conformity with the Act.

Additional Advocate General, FA Natnoo, appearing on behalf of the BOPEE and the government, informed the Court that the BOPEE was going to act upon the advice very soon.

While taking the statement on record, the Court disposed of the petition saying nothing remains in it for adjudication.