BOSE formulates scheme for promotion of students

J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has decided to promote students who have passed at least two subjects in their previous exams.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Director Academics on Monday. The BOSE has not conducted bi-annual private exams for class 10 and 12, 2019-20 session, in Kashmir division, and winter zones of Jammu which were scheduled in March-April 2020. The exams got deferred due to COVID19 pandemic.

An official said the body has now formulated a scheme whereby the students who have previously passed two or more subjects will be promoted to their next class without appearing in the exam.

“The students who have already passed two or more subjects in class 10 shall be promoted to next higher class by taking mean of the marks scored in the subjects,” the notification reads.

It reads that the marks in 5th subject will be awarded by taking mean of the marks scored in the already passed four subjects while the marks in the 4th fourth subject will be awarded by taking mean of the marks scored in the already passed three subjects. It reads that the marks of 3rd subject will be awarded by taking mean of two subjects.

“The candidates who are declared pass by applying this scheme shall be granted admission in class 11 for current session in relaxation of 65 percent requirement of minimum attendance as one time exemption,” the notification reads.

It states that the students having passed two or more subjects but having expressed dissatisfaction over their results declared after awarding marks by taking mean of the already passed subjects will be given an option to appear in the exams as and when conducted. “For this students have to apply within eight days of declaration of results,” it reads.

However, the students who have been declared as failed or have passed only one subject in their previous exam will have to appear in fresh exam likely to be conducted by BOSE in the second quarter of September 2020.

“All such candidates of class 10 who are declared successful in the examination of annual or bi-annual private 2019-2020 shall be allowed to appear in class 11 examination 2020-21 annual or bi-annual private session and will be granted provisional admission in class 12 session 2021-22 respectively,” the notification reads.

It reads that the provisional admission of these students who fail to qualify the examination 2020-21 annual/bi-annual private shall be treated to have been cancelled and will not be allowed to appear in the class 12 annual regular 2021-22 examination.

Also, the students who have applied for divisional improvement or appearing in the additional subject class 12 annual or bi-annual session 2019-2020 will be allowed to appear in the forthcoming exams scheduled in the second quarter of September.