Also Read | Youth electrocuted to death, four others injured in Beerwah

A three-year-old boy drowned in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district last evening.

Also Read | Father-son duo among three injured in air compressor explosion at tyre shop in Beerwah

Amir Ahmad Bhat, son of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Waragam Beerwah slipped into a nallah on Monday evening when he was playing with other kids, reported local newsgathering agency GNS.

Also Read | Dir Horticulture reviews sponsored schemes in Budgam

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours immediately shifted him to nearby PHC Hardpanzoo where he died later.

A police officer confirmed the death of the boy.