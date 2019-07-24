Kashmir, Latest News
Boy drowns in Jhelum in Sumbal, another rescued

An official said that two minor boys identified as Mohammad Kafeel (08) and Mohammad Shafiq (14) -- both residents of Kalakote Rajouri – slipped into the river while they were playing on its banks.
A boy drowned while another was saved by the locals after they slipped into Jhelum river in Shilwat area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official said that two minor boys identified as Mohammad Kafeel (08) and Mohammad Shafiq (14) — both residents of Kalakote Rajouri – slipped into the river while they were playing on its banks.

He said that Kafeel was saved by timely intervention of the locals and police while Shafiq is still missing.

The official said that a rescue operation is underway to locate the missing boy.

