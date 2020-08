An 11-year-old boy was killed over water dispute between two families in Manznad-Kachhama village of Kralpora in this district.

The boy has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Muhammad Syed Shah of Manznad Kachhama.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar while confirming the incident the boy was killed following altercation between two families.

He said the accused has been arrested and a case has also been registered in this connection. KNS