BPCL's campaign to popularize digital initiatives

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has launched a major campaign to popularize the digital initiatives for booking and payment for their LPG consumers.

In a statement spokesperson of the company said under these initiatives Bharat Petroleum has given its LPG consumers the facility to Book & Pay for LPG refill through various digital modes like Amazon, Web Booking through ebharatgas.com & Bharatgas Mobile Application.

Manager LPG, Syed Faizan Sadat, said that apart from above digital methods Bharat Petroleum has recently launched WhatsApp Booking for its consumers. “To book the refill through WhatsApp, consumer needs to send “Hi” or “Hello” from his registered mobile number to “1800224344”. As soon as the message is sent, a menu with various options appears on screen. For booking a refill, consumer has to reply the message with “1” and instantly the refill is booked. Once the booking is done, another message appears on the screen for payment, which gives many payment options like Paytm, amazon and ebharatgas payment portal. WhatsApp booking also gives the exact RSP “Retail Selling Price” of the refill cylinder,” he said.

He said apart from WhatsApp booking, one more initiative of BPCL, which has been recently introduced is “missed call booking”. “This option makes the LPG refill booking even easier. Consumer needs to give a missed call from his registered mobile number to “7710955555”. As soon as the number is dialed an IVRS voice is heard which confirms the booking through an SMS along with the payment options,” he said.