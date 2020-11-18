B'pora College organises webinar

HKM Government Degree College Bandipora conducted an international online webinar on “Future of Artificial Intelligence ’’ on Monday.

The lecture was delivered by Dr Abdul Raouf Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science while faculty of different Colleges, scholars and students from different parts of the world participated in the webinar.

Dr Khan pointed out that Artificial Intelligence has wide applications in education, health, transportation, entertainment and has the potential to be a new engine for economic growth.

He talked about how AI research is being funded and various courses being launched in Arab Universities and around the world. He gave a timeline on AI and said how it can pose a challenge to humans in the future.

Earlier Principal of the College, Dr Muhammad Amin Malik while welcoming the guests gave an overview of AI. He said that AI is already there on computers, mobile phones and other devices.

The voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, Amazon, use speech recognition software while robots are taking human jobs and doctors are performing telerobotic surgeries, based on AI,” he said.

The program was jointly organized by Prof Parvaz Ahmad Malla, Dr Mubshir Ahmad, Dr Nasrul Islam, Dr Shaikhul Ashraf. The staff Secretary of the College presented vote of thanks.