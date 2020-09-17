Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 11:36 PM

B'pora villagers decry lack of basic facilities

Residents of Sheikh Muqam village of this northern Kashmir district on Thursday accused the authorities of failing to provide even basic facilities.

Situated a few kms from Aloosa tehsil, the village consists of over 400 households with a population of around 2500. It is situated on a hilly terrain. A group of locals said they lack every basic facility from drinking water, roads to medical care.

They said the water crisis has deepened this year, giving tough time to people. “Due to dry weather condition for past several months, a rivulet, our only source of water dried up too. Our women have to travel several kms to fetch water in buckets,” said Haji Mohammad Shafi, an elderly local.

Locals said the PHE department has failed to connect the village through supply lines. “A bore well was promised to us on papers but it too didn’t materialise,” said Lone.

Another local said they have repeatedly taken up the matter with authorities concerned but to no avail.

He said the village does not have even dispensary for basic medical care and patients were forced to travel several kms in times of emergencies. The village also lacks proper road and schools, said the locals. They appealed to the authorities concerned

The villagers urged the Lt Governor’s administration to redress their grievances on a priority basis.

