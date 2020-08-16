Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 16, 2020, 11:23 PM

Breach in irrigation canal triggers panic in Ganderbal

Water enters health centre, submerges highway
Greater Kashmir

A breach in irrigation canal due to a landslide at Wayil area here on Sunday led to panic as water entered a health centre and led to water-logging on Srinagar-Leh highway and a locality.

Reports said the landslide blocked Padshahi Canal near Wayil, resulting in the breach.

Locals said such incidents have happened several times in the past as well, alleging that the Irrigation and Flood Control department and district administration has failed to redress the issue permanently. The locals said a major landslide can prove dangerous for local residents.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Tariq Ahmed  said the landslide causes the breach. He said the debris has been cleared and the canal has been restored.

“We have submitted a DPR for permanent development of the canal,” Ahmed said.

Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi said the frequent breaches in the canal causes inconvenience to the patients at the health centre besides posing threat to the hospital building.

