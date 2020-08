Residents of Brein near water treatment plant are reeling under darkness for past three days.

A delegation from the area said that the power supply to Brein and its adjoining areas including Vakil Colony and Zabarwan colony was snapped after it developed technical snag three days ago.

“We are facing immense problems in absence of power supply. We appeal DC Srinagar and CHief Engineer PDD to look into the matter,” they said.