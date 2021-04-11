Bridge gap between admin, people: Rafi Mir to workers

Apni Party General Secretary and former MLA Pahalgam Rafi Ahmad Mir Sunday Sunday asked the party’s workers to act as a bridge between the administration and the people.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a convention of Apni Party workers at Akad, Khoveripora area of Pahalgam, Mir urged the workers to work with commitment for mitigating the difficulties of common man.

He said that Apni Party workers should fight for the rights of the people without any fear and act as a bridge between the administration and the people.

Mir asked the party workers to give a “befitting reply” to the vested political interests by exhibiting unity and commitment to the public welfare.

He said that there was a united campaign by some leaders to wrongfully portray Apni Party as the “king’s party” and questioned them top answer what their contribution was to ease out the sufferings of the common man post August 2019.