BRIDGING THE GAP? | Decade on, 175 metre bridge over Vaishaw awaits completion

In year 2009, the government approved a 175-metre long Ashmuji-Kelam span bridge over the Vaishaw stream, a major tributary of River Jehlum in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district

The project was aimed to connect villages around Ashmuji, Kelam, Devsar, and the national highway near Mir Bazar to Kulgam town.

After several hiccups, the Jammu Kashmir Project Corporation (JKPCC) finally took up the work on the project in 2010.

Even as 2012 was set as the initial deadline for its completion, the project dragged on for years due to paucity of funds.

“The work on the Rs 14.56 crore project remained at a halt from time-to-time mainly because funds were not released. However, after many delays, it was finally accomplished early last year. But the villages still remain disconnected as the work on the approach roads on either side of the bridge is yet to be taken up, ” an official said.

He said that Rs 87 lakh DPR had been prepared for the construction of these roads but the process had not moved forward.

“The district administration on December 12 last year wrote to the Principal Secretary to the Government, PW (R&B) department to sanction the requisite amount for the project,” an official said.

“The 11×33 meter span bridge has been completed. However, it could not be put to public use because of the non-availability of approach road from Ashmuji side. As already communicated, the bridge is of paramount importance as it connects several constituencies of the district – Kulgam, Devsar, and Home Shalibugh, and can reduce traffic jam to a larger extent,” the letter, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, reads.

If completed, the bridge would connect Kelam, Gund, Zangalpora, Hablish, Aakhran, Nowpora, Malpora, Chanden, Mandhole, Devsar and Mir Bazar to Kulgam town directly and reduce the travel time.

Ajaz Ahmad, a resident of Zangalpora said, “The bridge hardly serves any purpose as the approach roads have not been constructed and it takes a lot of time to reach the destination. We have to take Pahloo and Devsar route to reach Kulgam town.”

He said if made motorable, it would cut their travel time.

“We hope the authorities will consider our plea of making our villages accessible soon,” Ahmad said.

Another local Tariq Ahmad said that the bridge would provide easy access to the fruit-laden trucks from Kulgam and Shopian towards NH-44 via Qazigund.