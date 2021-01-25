Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:54 AM

Bridging The Gap?|Dilapidated wooden bridge threat to Kupwara villagers

The residents of Mirnag, Humandar, Sheikhpora and Manzhar villages of HaihamaKupwara Monday expressed strong resentment against the authorities for not coming up with a concrete bridge in their area.

The people said that the present wooden bridge that connects hundreds of households to district headquarters had been built in the year 1996 and since then it has not been repaired.

Muhammad Yaseen, a local, said that the bridge had developed big holes on both sides, posing severe life risk to the commuters.

“Last year a minor girl fell into the stream from an unrepaired hole of the bridge,” he said. “Luckily, with the timely efforts of the locals, the girl’s life was saved but she was injured seriously.”

The residents said that the construction material-laden trucks were not able to cross the bridge, adding to the miseries of the local villages.

“We are forced to pay extra for carrying construction material as the drivers are reluctant to ply the vehicles over this damaged bridge,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, another resident of the area.

Locals said that at the time of any eventuality like fire, people have to face the brunt as the fire tenders are not able to reach the spot due to the feeble structure of the bridge.

The people said that they approached the district administration many times for construction of the concrete bridge but to no avail.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Muhammad Ashraf said, “Let the inhabitants approach me, I assure constructing a concrete bridge within a short span of time.”

