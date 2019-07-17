Kashmir
Brief exchange of fire in Sopore village; schools closed, Internet suspended

Army soldiers near the site of a gunfight in Anantnag on Monday, 17 June 2019. Mir Wasim/GK —-REPRESENTATIONAL PIC

An exchange of fire took place on Wednesday after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in Sopore sub-division of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that a joint team of the army and police cordoned off Mir Mohalla in Gund Brath village and launched searches today morning following “specific” inputs about the presence of militants there.

A police spokesman on Twitter said that a brief exchange of fire took place between the militants and the security forces. “Area has been cordoned off,” he said.

Soon after the siege was laid authorities suspended the Internet service in Sopore and closed the educational institutions.

