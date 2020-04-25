Bring back Kashmiris stranded in Jammu: PHD Chamber Kashmir to Govt

Chairman Kashmir PHD Chamber Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina on Saturday expressed concern over problems being faced by Kashmiris stuck in Jammu and other parts of the country and asked the authorities to bring them back.

In a statement, he said that most of them have already completed their quarantine period owing to continuous lockdown.

“Students, traders, labourers are stuck outside and their families in Kashmir are in pain and distress, therefore, authorities must look into the matter at an earliest and bring them back immediately,” he said.

“Number of people who had gone to Jammu for seasonal requirements for short duration, including small scale seasonal vendors, labourers, students along with their parents and patients are now badly stuck in Jammu with no arrangements to bear scorching heat of summer.”

He said that there is a huge enhancement in the pain and stress of the people amid holy month of Ramadan.

“Amid Covid-19 lockdown, spending holy month without loved ones, stuck away from home would be painful,” he said.

Observing if administration can shift hundreds of persons everyday to their homes, after they complete their quarantine period with in Kashmir, he asked, “whats is stopping it to bring back those who have completed quarantine in Jammu & other parts of country bring.”

“Running short of money and facing scorching heat, stuck Kashmiris are in extreme distress. Most of those stuck in Jammu are having their own vehicles. A simple coordination mechanism within J&K administration can bring all of them home from Jammu while coordination between Government of Jammu & Kashmir, MHA and Government of the other states in the country can bring back those who are stuck outside J&K”, he said .

He said all the existing Covid-19 protocols can be followed while bringing back all the stuck people back to Jammu & Kashmir.