Bringi Waters bags award in FMCG sector

Bringi Waters a Kashmir mineral water brand has bagged the national award 2021 in FMCG SECTOR

The award ceremony was held at Constitution club of India. The award was received by Sameer Darail Managing Director Azhaan Beverages Pvt Ltd Brand Bringi Waters.

“It is a proud moment for us. I dedicate this award to youth of Kashmir and hope that it will encourage them to start their own business,” Darail said. He said one of the leading corporate magazine Business Tycoons also published Bringi’s success story. “My endeavour is to provide best product to our valued customers,” he said