Bringing JK Bank under RTI Purview | RTI Movement appreciates CS's statement

Jammu & Kashmir Right to Information Movement (RTIM) has appreciated the statement of Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam’s statement wherein he assured that JK Bank would be brought under the ambit of JK RTI Act 2009.

In a statement Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja MuzaffarBhat thanked and appreciated the role of Government especially Chief Secretary in ensuring transparency and accountability in JK Bank.

“Chief Secretary cleared all our doubts regarding JK Bank during the Governor’s press conference. We hope Government will provide all the support to new management of JK Bank headed by R K Chibber the interim Chairman. We appreciate CS’s statement wherein he assured that by July J&K Bank will be brought under the purview of State RTI Law.” said Bhat

He said RTI Movement has suggested that all the Branch heads of Jammu & Kashmir Bank be designated as Public Information Officers (PIOs) and Cluster heads as First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) as mandated under RTI law so that people can have easy access to information at grassroots level.

” We are ready to assist JK Bank in implementation of RTI law in the bank and at any point of time if asked , we will render all our technical and legal support to JK Bank to ensure better implementation of this law in all its 900 plus branches ” said Dr Mushtaq Khan general secretary of RTI Movement