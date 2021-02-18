BRO clearing Razdan Top to open Bandipora-Gurez road

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Bandipora district is moving through the Razdan Top to reopen the Bandipora-Gurez road after heavy snowfall triggered its closure in early January.

According to officials, the snow cutters have reached the toughest patch of Razdan pass at an elevation of nearly 12,000 feet where adverse weather conditions make it a “herculean task”.

With over 6 to 7 feet snowfall at Razdan Top, the BRO officials said, “In case the weather remains fair the road will be opened very soon.”

The clearance operations is “one of the earliest” as the road otherwise would normally be cleared in March.

“The precipitation otherwise has comparatively remained less but there is still over six to seven feet snowfall accumulated at the Razdan Top. The men are on the job to clear the snow,” OC, BRO Brijesh said. “In case weather remains fair, the connectivity to Gurez will be restored soon as it is the only road link connecting it to the rest of the Valley.”

The Razdan-Top to Zaidkhushi stretch is considered avalanche prone with icy winds and minus temperatures complicating the task as snow gets accumulated back as soon as it is cleared.