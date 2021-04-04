BRO clears Gurez-Bandipora road

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the snow clearance on the Bandipora-Gurez road of this north Kashmir district on Sunday.

The road remained closed since December.

A BRO official said that the 85-km road stretch was cleared of snow late Sunday.

OC BRO, Major Brijesh said, “The road has been cleared of snow but the traffic is not likely to ply on the road due to inclement weather forecast.”

The Gurez road passes through toughest passes like Razdan Top and Zadkhushi where extreme weather conditions make clearance of road a hectic job.