Broken footbridges at Sonamarg pose risk to visitors

The broken footbridges near Thajiwas glacier at the famous health resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district are causing much inconvenience to the visitors.

The visitors complained that some of footbridges constructed years back located ahead of Thajiwas are in a dilapidated state and pose risk to those using it. “It is an accident waiting to happen,” exclaimed a visitor. “These are the small wooden pedestrian bridges. The authorities should have repaired them to make them attractive as well as safe,” the visitors said.

An official said that Thajiwas area is a wildlife zone and it is looked after by the Wildlife Department.

A Wildlife official posted at Sonamarg told Greater Kashmir that they have many a time written to their higher-ups in this regard but to no avail.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) Mushtaq Ahmed Rather, said he had recently joined the office and assured that he would take up the matter with the Wildlife Department. Later, he informed on phone that he took up the matter with the higher officials of the Wildlife Department “who assured me that the footbridges will be repaired and reconstructed soon.”