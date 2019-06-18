BSF man shoots self dead in Singhpora area of north Kashmir

A Border Security Force (BSF) man on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Singhpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the BSF man of 70 Bn shot himself while he was on duty at Battalion headquarters today afternoon.

Following the incident, his colleagues immediately shifted him to nearby army’s health facility in critical condition.

The injured trooper, a resident of Garhwa, Jharkhand, however, later succumbed to injuries, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident. He said that it was not immediately known why the BSF man took such an extreme step.

The officer said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation taken up.

Earlier in the morning, an army soldier of 47 RR committed suicide by shooting himself at Sadu Ganga in Kandi area of Kupwara district.