BSF organizes interaction event at Handwara

An interaction programme under ‘Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat’ was organized by 87 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday in Handwara.

In a programme, children of Monarch Higher Secondary Handwara participated.

Zahoor Ahmad Ahangar, chairman along with 2 teachers and 46 children attended the interaction

According to a statement issue here, the spokesperson said that during interaction, Rajesh Rawat, assistant commandant 87 Bn BSF shared the details with children regarding the role and task of BSF and career prospects in CAPF with special reference to BSF. Further a short documentary film on BSF was shown to children whoch was applaud by the children.

Sanjay Sharma, Commandant 87 battalion also interacted with children and motivated them to join armed forces. He said that during interaction, children expressed keen interest in ‘Bharat Darshan programme’ run by BSF and other CAPFs in previous year.