BSF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in north Kashmir's Uri

A Border Security Force trooper posted in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died of a heart attack on Saturday afternoon, official sources said.

Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that Constable Manjeet Kumar,33, resident of district Dumka in Jharkhand, of 23 Battalion BSF posted at Chand post along LoC in Uri, was part of a patrolling team when he suddenly felt dizziness, vomitted and fell down.

The colleagues on sensing emergency evacuated him to nearby Army Hospital. However the doctors there declared him as brought dead on arrival, officials said.

A senior police officer in the meantime told GNS that according to the initial reports the BSF trooper has died due to heart failure, adding that autopsy report, conducted at SDH Uri, into his death was awaited.