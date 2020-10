A 30-year-old employee of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) died after he fell down from a tree here on Saturday.

An official said the deceased was repairing a connection when he fell down. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The official identified the deceased as Sohail Ahmad Pir, son of Ghulam Muhammad Pir of Jagerpora Kupwara. Police have taken cognizance of the matter and started investigations.