BSNL's broadband service defunct in Ganderbal area

People of Haripora area in Ganderbal said Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has failed to restore the broadband services in the village despite repeated requests.

Locals said the service was down for past more than a month. “There was some technical snag at Manigam BSNL exchange. Despite our repeated requests, it hasn’t been fixed and customers are suffering,” said an aggrieved group of subscribers.

Irfan Ashia, Senior Sub Divisional Officer, BSNL for Ganderbal said the service was running smoothly. “If there is any specific complaint, people should register it. We assure redressal,” he said.