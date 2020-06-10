Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 11:09 PM

BSNL's broadband service defunct in Ganderbal area

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 11:09 PM
Representational Pic

People of Haripora area in Ganderbal said Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has failed to restore the broadband services in the village despite repeated requests.

Locals said the service was down for past more than a month. “There was some technical snag at Manigam BSNL exchange. Despite our repeated requests, it hasn’t been fixed and customers are suffering,” said an aggrieved group of subscribers.

Trending News

Withdraw SRO 202 immediately: Vakil to Govt

NSS KU announces results of online contest

Representational Pic

New media policy assault on press freedom: NC

Irfan Ashia, Senior Sub Divisional Officer, BSNL for Ganderbal said the service was running smoothly. “If there is any specific complaint, people should register it. We assure redressal,” he said.

Related News