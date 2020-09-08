Kashmir, Today's Paper
Budgam,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 10:51 PM

Budgam admin designates Aadhar service centers

District administration, Budgam on Tuesday informed several centres have been designated for ensuring hassle-free Aadhar services across the district.

The statement issue here said that the general public is informed that that with an objective to make Aadhar services easily available by bringing the centres at their doorsteps of the people, Aadhar Centres are functioning at following locations in district Budgam. Office of CDPO,  ICDS Project Budgam, khansahibh, khag, Narbal, Chadoora, Beerwah, BK Pora, Nagam, JK Bank Branch Office Budgam,Chadoora, Chariesharief, Wathoora, Beerwah and Humhama.

