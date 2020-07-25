Budgam brick kiln owner booked for violation of COVID guidelines

The administration here has directed the police to lodge an FIR against a brick kiln owner for violation of the COVID19 guidelines.

As per an order issued by District Magistrate (DM) Budgam Ali Muhammad, the owner of brick kiln No 55, in Nasrullahpora village had violated the SOP to prevent spread of the pandemic.

It said the violation of SOP for containment of COVID19 put general public at risk.

The Magistrate has also ordered immediate closure of the brick kiln, under Disaster Management Act-2005 and imposed Rs 50,000 penalty on the brick kiln owner.

An official said the police have registered the case (FIR No 292/20) at police post Budgam and started investigation.