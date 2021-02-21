Kashmir, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 11:10 PM

Budgam gunfight | Forces carrying searches to track militants

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 11:10 PM
Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Army and Special Operations Group (SoG) of J&K Police are carrying out random searches in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to track down the militants who managed to escape during a gunfight Saturday night.

On Saturday, an SPO was killed and one injured during the exchange of fire in Beerwah while militants managed their escape.

Trending News

Protect employment opportunities of J&K youth: NC

Representational Photo

ACB produces charge sheet against ex-AO, GDA in trap case

Baramulla Traders Federation calls on DC

Police arrests 14 drug peddlers across Kashmir

Official sources said that on Sunday, joint parties of the Army and SOG carried random searches in Khansahab area of Beerwah, however, no one was arrested.

They said that after the militants escaped during the gunfight in Beerwah, random searches were being carried to track them down.

The sources said extra-nakas had been established and patrolling intensified.

Latest News

'Being editor of Toolkit no offence': Court grants bail to Disha

2 highly mutated variants detected: Centre

How students and teachers can stay safe amid schools reopening

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

India's health sector overcame trial by fire during COVID-19: PM Modi

Soon after the gunfight, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said that two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants had managed to escape during the gun battle at Pathanpora.

“The militants left some arms and ammunition behind before they escaped,” he had said, adding that they found a blood trail. “The militants might have got injured.”

Related News