Budgam gunfight | Forces carrying searches to track militants

Army and Special Operations Group (SoG) of J&K Police are carrying out random searches in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to track down the militants who managed to escape during a gunfight Saturday night.

On Saturday, an SPO was killed and one injured during the exchange of fire in Beerwah while militants managed their escape.

Official sources said that on Sunday, joint parties of the Army and SOG carried random searches in Khansahab area of Beerwah, however, no one was arrested.

They said that after the militants escaped during the gunfight in Beerwah, random searches were being carried to track them down.

The sources said extra-nakas had been established and patrolling intensified.

Soon after the gunfight, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said that two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants had managed to escape during the gun battle at Pathanpora.

“The militants left some arms and ammunition behind before they escaped,” he had said, adding that they found a blood trail. “The militants might have got injured.”