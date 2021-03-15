Budgam man gets lifer for woman's murder

The Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar Monday awarded life sentence to a Budgam man for murdering a woman.

The accused Javaid Ahmad Bhat was convicted under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) on 13th March 2021 for murdering Gulshana, daughter of Ghulam Hassan Sofi of KremshoreBudgam.

Sentencing the convict, the Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik observed that the convict was a young man of 29 years and was in judicial custody since the date of his arrest.

The court said that the execution of the sentence of life imprisonment would be subject to confirmation of the High Court in terms of Section 374 of Cr PC.

It also granted compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of the victim Zainab and directed the Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Srinagar to release the compensation.

The court said that this incident must be an eye opener for a mass movement “to end violence against the women” and “respect for women and her dignity” and sensitizing the public at large on gender justice.