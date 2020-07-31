Budgam: People throng markets for Eid shopping despite corona scare

Markets in this central Kashmir district witnessed large rush of customers on eve of Eid-ul-Adha in violation of social distancing norms and COVID SOPs.

To prevent further spread of COVID19 in the district, Deputy Magistrate, Budgam had issued an order for five days lockdown from July 31 to August 5, on Thursday.

Reports said areas like Chadoora, Charar-I-Sharief, Khansahib and Beerwah witnessed a large rush of people to markets to make last minute shoping of essentials and other items like confectionery, posing a challenge for police.

“It is hard to tackle the situation in view of this huge rush of people who are not cooperating,” said a police official

Earlier the district administration had instructed the SDMs, SHOs and authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of restrictions in the district.

The district has recorded 27 COVID19 deaths. There are 533 active COVID cases in Budgam while 711 patients have already recorded.