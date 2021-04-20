Budgam Police conducts counselling-cum-interaction with the juvenile delinquents

Budgam Police today said that it conducted a counselling-cum-interaction with juvenile delinquents so as to prevent them from falling prey to pro-militancy and anti-national propaganda.

According to a statement issued here, the event was held at PP Humhama and six juvenile delinquents were handed over to their parents after proper counselling. On the occasion, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, Insha Hassan Psychiatric Counsellor, DySP Hqrs Budgam Fayaz Hussain and Incharge PP Humhama Insp Vilayat Hussain were also present. “During interaction, parents and family members of the summoned persons were advised to take proper care of their wards and keep a watch upon their activities, actions and behaviour. They were properly counselled and advised to focus on their studies/professional work and utilize their energy in positive direction. The parents/family members and their wards duly appreciated this endeavour and acknowledged their role of responsible parenting. They also assured that their wards will not indulge in any kind of violence and in future will focus on their studies/routine works,” it said.