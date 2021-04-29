Budgam Police organises felicitation ceremony for JKPMG medal awardees

In order to felicitate and boost the morale of the officers/officials who have been awarded with Jammu Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG) for their bravery and gallant actions, an investiture ceremony was organized at DPO Complex Budgam. On the occasion, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem presented the medals to the awardees for their outstanding contribution in counter-terror operations.

The awarded officers, officials include Amit Verma ASP Budgam, Aftab Awan-SDPO Khansahib, Showkat Ahmed-JKPS SDPO Zakura, Insp. Firdous Ahmed SHO PS Beerwah, Insp. Mudasir Hussain I/C PP Soibugh, Insp. Mir Sajad Bashir SHO PS Chadoora, ASI Deepak Bhat, ASI Lakhbir Singh, SgCt Rouf Ahmed, SgCt Mohammad Ishaq and Ct Ishfaq Ahmed.

Congratulating the medal recipients, SSP Budgam appreciated the indomitable courage and valour shown by the officers/officials in the line of duty.