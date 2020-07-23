Budgam to get 100-bedded Hospital for labourers: Comm Secy L&E

District Budgam will soon be getting a 100-bedded hospital for labourers which would be built with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore at Ompora Housing Colony, informed Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment (L&E), Saurabh Bhagat, here on Thursday.

He said this while chairing a meeting of officers of Labour and Employment and other concerned district officers, held to review working of the department.

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, S.A Mirza, Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War, CPO, ACD, ALC and other concerned officers and officials were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary was apprised that since the emergence of COVID -19 Pandemic, the L&E department Budgam has released an amount of Rs 1.65 crore as a relief component for the registered organized and unorganized labour class of the district.

The meeting was also informed that till date there are 24,785 skilled and unskilled labourers registered with the department including 11 females besides Rs 82.63 lakh have been released as financial assistance in favour of 8263 registered labourers @ Rs 1000 per person under COVID-19 assistance. The assistance was provided to 1020 students affiliated with labour Department under PSS Schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary asked the officers for ensuring that there shall be no duplicity and no compromise on Aadhar validity while registering a person with the department. He asked for registering all the labourers in the age group of 18 to 40 years under Prime Minister Shram Yogi Man dhan Yojna.

Commissioner Secretary reiterated that the Labour department along with other line departments shall conduct awareness camps in the entire district to educate the people about various labour beneficiary schemes launched by the Central government.

He further said that Government of India has liberalized the scheme for BOC Registration as it has been made easy and affordable for any interested person and even a BDC Chairperson or Municipal Council Chairman on their recommendations can get the deserving labour class registered under BOC parameters.

Commissioner Secretary said that there are several mega projects going on in Budgam district while many projects involving huge expenditure are in pipe line.

Commissioner Secretary, while reviewing EDI and WDC, instructed the DC to conduct fortnightly review of both these departments and furnish the report accordingly.

Later, Commissioner Secretary along with DC and Labour Commissioner Kashmir distributed financial assistance cheques relating to different schemes for BOC registered labour class including scholarship for students.

Meanwhile, BOC Welfare Board through Labour department presented a cheque of Rs 1.5 crore as COVID-19 relief component to be distributed among concerned beneficiaries through DBT Mode.