Budgam village without water supply for 3 months

Amid COVID19 scare, people of a village in Khansahab area of this district are forced to fetch water from a local stream for the past three months as the supply lines have run dry.

Residents of Shanipora village said their repated please to the PHE authorities to restore water supply to the area have not yielded any result.

“When the government is asking people to stay indoors and ensure social distance to prevent spread of COVID19, our women folk are forced to walk long distance and queue on banks of a stream to fetch water,” said a resident.

He blamed the PHE authorities for their lackadaisical approach to resolve the water shortage in the village.

Shanipora is a village located on a hillock adjacent to the main town of Khansahib.

Mir Mushtaq, another local said whenever they approach the authorities concerned with their grievance, they were ill-treated.

Assistant Executive Engineer, PHE Gurmeet Singh said the department will resolve the issue “soon.”