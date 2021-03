A 17-year-old youth was critically injured Tuesday evening after being stabbed with a knife in Kawoosa village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Sources said that an altercation took an ugly turn when a youth stabbed another boy identified as Amir Rashid Wani, son of Abdul Rashid Wani, leaving him critically injured in his native village Kawoosa of Budgam.

The injured was taken to JVC, SKIMS Bemina where from he was referred to SKIMS, Soura for specialised treatment in a critical condition.