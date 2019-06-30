Bugam gunfight: Police version

A militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Bugam area of Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam District on Sunday, police said.

“On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Bugam in Chadoora area of district Budgam,” said a spokesman.

“During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.”

“In the ensuing encounter, 01 militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed militant is being ascertained. Moreover search continues at the site of encounter.”

He said incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

“Citizens are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any,” said the spokesman.